24 injured in accident on AJC Bose Road flyover in Kolkata

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Dec 23 2020, 18:45 ist
  • updated: Dec 23 2020, 18:45 ist
Representative image/Credit: Reuters Photo

Twenty-four people were injured, some of them critically, when a small truck ferrying passengers overturned on AJC Bose Road flyover in the heart of the city Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred at around 4.30 PM when the speeding light commercial vehicle ferrying passengers rammed into the flyover's boundary wall and overturned.

"Twenty-four people were injured in the accident. Some of them are critical. All of them have been shifted to a nearby hospital," a police official said.

The police have cordoned off the area.

Kolkata
West Bengal
Accident

