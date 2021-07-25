24 Rohingyas arrested in Assam in 2 days after Centre's warning

24 Rohingyas arrested in Assam in 2 days

Sumir Karmakar
  • Jul 25 2021, 19:24 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2021, 19:24 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStockPhoto

At least 24 Rohingya refugees, including women and children, have been arrested by railway police personnel in Assam in the past 48 hours, who could not produce valid travel documents.

The arrests come days after the Union Home Ministry told the Parliament that all foreigners staying in India without travel documents would be considered a "threat to national security."

Six were detained at Guwahati Railway Station on Sunday morning from Agartala-Deogarh Express train while 15 were arrested from Badarpur railway station in South Assam's Karimganj district on Saturday when they were on their way to Agartala in Tripura. Police said the 15 were returning from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh. "They were planning to go back to Rohingiya refugee camps in Bangladesh. They probably would have crossed the India-Bangladesh border through Agartala," said a Government Railway Police officer.

Karimganj shares border with both Bangladesh and Tripura.

Aman, Ullah, a man from Jammu was accompanying the nine arrested persons in Guwahati. Police said they produced some refugee certificates of United Naitons High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) but those were found to be fake.

All 24 have been booked for entering India without valid travel documents.

Rohingyas had fled the Rakhine state of Myanmar following ethnic cleansing and more than 7 lakh are taking shelter in refugee camps in Bangladesh's Cox's Bazar.

Assam and Tripura is often used as a route by many such refugees, who travel to cities in rest of India in search of jobs.

