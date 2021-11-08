250 kg of IEDs recovered near Myanmar border in Manipur

Assam Rifles personnel on Sunday recovered pre-fabricated Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) weighing about 250kgs during a patrol at Moreh near the India-Myanmar border in Manipur.
The explosives, concealed in boxes hidden inside a jungle, were detected by Moreh Battalion of Assam Rifles.
"While carrying out an area domination patrol along the Indo-Myanmar border, the alert troops of Assam Rifles detected well-concealed boxes hidden inside thick foliage. On closer inspection, a large number of prefabricated Improvised Explosive Device weighing approx 250 Kg were recovered along with a large quantum of other explosives and warlike stores," said a statement issued by the defence army on Monday.
The explosives were handed over to Moreh police station for further necessary legal action, it said.
Check out latest DH videos here
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube