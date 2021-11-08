250 kg of IEDs recovered near Myanmar border in Manipur

250 kg of IEDs recovered near Myanmar border in Manipur

Sumir Karmakar, DHNS, Guwahati,
  • Nov 08 2021, 23:20 ist
  • updated: Nov 09 2021, 07:47 ist
The explosives, concealed in boxes hidden inside a jungle, were detected by Moreh Battalion of Assam Rifles. Credit: Indian Army

Assam Rifles personnel on Sunday recovered pre-fabricated Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) weighing about 250kgs during a patrol at Moreh near the India-Myanmar border in Manipur.

The explosives, concealed in boxes hidden inside a jungle, were detected by Moreh Battalion of Assam Rifles.

"While carrying out an area domination patrol along the Indo-Myanmar border, the alert troops of Assam Rifles detected well-concealed boxes hidden inside thick foliage. On closer inspection, a large number of prefabricated Improvised Explosive Device weighing approx 250 Kg were recovered along with a large quantum of other explosives and warlike stores," said a statement issued by the defence army on Monday.

The explosives were handed over to Moreh police station for further necessary legal action, it said.

