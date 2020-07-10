26 more BSF troops test Covid-19 positive in Meghalaya

26 more BSF personnel test Covid-19 positive in Meghalaya

PTI
PTI, Shillong,
  • Jul 10 2020, 16:06 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2020, 16:06 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

Twenty-six more personnel of the BSF have tested positive for Covid-19 in Meghalaya, taking the number of infections in the border-guarding force in the state to 91, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said on Friday.

They are all posted at the Border Security Force (BSF) frontier headquarters in Umpling, which has been declared a containment zone.

For latest updates on Coronavirus outbreak, click here

A senior health official said more tests will be conducted among the BSF personnel.

Around 300 personnel and their families reside within the campus, while nearly 50 personnel along with their families live outside the compound, a BSF official said.

The state now has 121 active Covid-19 cases, the chief minister said.

So far, 45 patients have recovered from the disease. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Conrad K Sangma
Meghalaya
Shillong
Border security force
COVID-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

The rise and fall of Uttar Pradesh gangster Vikas Dubey

The rise and fall of Uttar Pradesh gangster Vikas Dubey

Took Hydroxychloroquine and it worked, says Bolsonaro

Took Hydroxychloroquine and it worked, says Bolsonaro

Scientists find new formula to calculate dog's age

Scientists find new formula to calculate dog's age

Fair and unlovely: India confronts dark-skin bias

Fair and unlovely: India confronts dark-skin bias

 