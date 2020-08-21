2,698 new Covid-19 cases in Odisha; tally at 72,718

Odisha's Covid-19 tally increased to 72,718 on Friday with 2,698 fresh cases, while 10 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 390, a health department official said.

Four deaths were reported from Ganjam, two from Khurda and one each from Angul, Koraput, Nayagarh and Subarnapur districts, he said.

"Regret to inform the demise of Ten COVID19 positive patients while under treatment in hospitals," the Health and Family Welfare Department said on Twitter.

Of the 390 deaths, Ganjam district alone accounted for 170 fatalities followed by Khura (54), the official said,

The fresh coronavirus cases were reported from all the 30 districts of Odisha, including the highest number of 475 infections from Khurda district followed by Cuttack (207), Ganjam (162), Rayagada (154), Koraput (146), Mayrubhanj (128), Sundergarh (103) and Balasore (102).

A total of 1,675 cases were recorded in quarantine centres and the remaining were detected positive during contact tracing.

Odisha now has 23,698 active Covid-19 cases, while 48,577 patients have so far recovered from the disease.

The state on Thursday conducted 56,479 tests, taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 11,72,426, the official added.