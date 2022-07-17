27 injured after two vehicles collide in Jharkhand

PTI
PTI, Lohardaga (Jharkhand),
  • Jul 17 2022, 21:00 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2022, 21:00 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Twenty-seven people were injured after a head-on collision between two vehicles on a stretch of National Highway-75 in Jharkhand on Sunday, a police officer said.

Two critically injured persons were taken to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Science, Ranchi, while the others have been admitted to a community health centre, Officer-in-Charge of Kudu police station, Abhinav Kumar, said.

The collision took place between a passenger van and a vehicle carrying rice on Kudu-Chandwa main road, Kumar said.

Police impounded both the vehicles and started an investigation, the officer said.

Traffic on the national highway stretch was disrupted for around an hour following the incident, he added.

India News
Jharkhand
Road accidents

