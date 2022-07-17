27 injured after two vehicles collide in Jharkhand

Twenty-seven people were injured after a head-on collision between two vehicles on a stretch of National Highway-75 in Jharkhand on Sunday, a police officer said.
Two critically injured persons were taken to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Science, Ranchi, while the others have been admitted to a community health centre, Officer-in-Charge of Kudu police station, Abhinav Kumar, said.
The collision took place between a passenger van and a vehicle carrying rice on Kudu-Chandwa main road, Kumar said.
Police impounded both the vehicles and started an investigation, the officer said.
Traffic on the national highway stretch was disrupted for around an hour following the incident, he added.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Five luxury trains that redefine happy journeys
Amarnath deaths show fragility of Himalayan ecosystem
Bird found mid-air in AI Express' cockpit on July 15
Despite efforts, city’s underpasses drown in downpour
You really can die of sadness and also happiness
Why the Indian flag may now be made outside India
Alia, Ranbir call 'Kesariya' song their couple song
Social media saw rise in 'Hinduphobia': Research
How Y chromosomes, age and heart risks are linked
Building design changes could limit spread of Covid-19