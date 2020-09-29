28 AK series rifles, other weapons seized in Mizoram near Bangladesh border

The BSF personnel posted in Mizoram seized 30 sophisticated weapons including 28 AK series rifles during a raid conducted at a village in Mamit district, situated close to the border with Bangladesh, and arrested three persons.

A statement issued by the 90th battalion of BSF in Aizawl said that a raid was conducted at Phuldungsei village under West Phaileng police station and the weapons were seized from two vehicles.

The recovery included 30 sophisticated weapons including 28 AK series rifles, one 5.56 MM AK-74 rifle, and one carbine along with 7,894 assorted ammunitions and 28 magazines. "The weapons were hidden in fabricated cavity of the vehicles," said the statement.

The three apprehended persons have been identified as Lalhuapzauva, Vanlalruata, and Liansanga, all residents of Aizawl district in Mizoram. BSF, however, did not mention whether they are members of any insurgent group or arms smugglers.

Although the source of the weapons was yet to be identified, intelligence officials suspected that the weapons were trafficked from Bangladesh, which once used to be a safe haven for insurgent groups in the Northeast.

"Activities of the insurgent groups from the Northeast in Bangladesh reduced drastically since Sheikh Hasian government came to power. But it needs to be investigated whether arms smugglers are still using the route to pump in weapons for the insurgent groups still active in the region," said an intelligence official in Assam.

Mizoram shares 318 kms of 4,096km long border with Bangladesh.