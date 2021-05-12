28% of West Bengal ministers have declared criminal cases: Report

A report by the West Bengal Election Watch and Association for democratic reforms has revealed that 28% of the 43 ministers of the third Trinamool Congress (TMC) government have criminal cases against them.

The report published on Wednesday is based on affidavits submitted by these ministers to the Election Commission does not include Finance Minister Amit Mitra due to “unavailability of data”’ as he did not contest in the elections.

According to the report, 12 out of the 43 ministers have declared criminal cases against them. It further states that 16% (7) ministers have declared serious criminal cases against them such as assault, murder, kidnap and rape.

The report revealed that more than 70% of the ministers are crorepatis adding that their average assets are Rs 4.29 crore.

“Out of the 43 ministers analysed, 32 (74%) are crorepatis. The average assets of 43 ministers is Rs 4.29 crore,” stated the report.

While Javed Ahmed Khan from the Kasba constituency is the richest minister with declared assets worth Rs 32.33 crore, Birbaha Hasda from the Jhargram constituency has the lowest declared total assets worth Rs 3.06 lakh.

“A total of 24 ministers have declared liabilities out of which the minister with the highest liabilities Javed Ahmed Khan of Kasba constituency with Rs 41.51 crore of liabilities,” stated the report.

As for educational qualification, 23% (10) ministers have declared their qualification to be between class 7 and 12 while 75% (32) Ministers have declared qualification of as graduates and above.

“Seven (16%) ministers have declared their age to be between 30 and 50 years while 36 (84%) ministers their age to be between 51 and 80 years,” stated the report.