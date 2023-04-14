3 held for WhatsApp group to hurt religious sentiments

3 arrested for creating WhatsApp group to hurt religious sentiments

Shastrinagar area of Jamshedpur witnessed a clash between two groups on Sunday over the reported desecration of a religious flag

PTI
PTI, Jamshedpur,
  • Apr 14 2023, 11:22 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2023, 11:22 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

Police arrested three persons here for creating a WhatsApp group to hurt the religious sentiment of a particular community on social media, an officer said.

Shastrinagar area of Jamshedpur witnessed a clash between two groups on Sunday over the reported desecration of a religious flag.

The police with the help of its technical cell detected that some people have created a WhatsApp group and conspiring to hurt the religious sentiment of a particular religion on Wednesday night, said Officer-in-Charge of Bistupur police station Anjani Kumar on Thursday.

The police technical cell examined the WhatsApp group and arrested the group admin and two members of the group, all residents of Dhatkidih Harijan Bhati area of the city, the police officer said.

The arrested persons have confessed to their involvement to hurt the religious sentiment of a particular community, the officer said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

WhatsApp
communal clash
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Newfound fossils shed light on bat evolution

Newfound fossils shed light on bat evolution

Art series places B’luru landmarks in US settings

Art series places B’luru landmarks in US settings

DH Toon: As Cong infighting continues in Rajasthan...

DH Toon: As Cong infighting continues in Rajasthan...

How content is customised on social media to woo voters

How content is customised on social media to woo voters

As Earth warms, more droughts suck soil, plants dry

As Earth warms, more droughts suck soil, plants dry

Tigers are thriving. Are forests keeping up?

Tigers are thriving. Are forests keeping up?

 