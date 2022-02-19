3 coaches of Swatantrata Senani Express catch fire at Madhubani junction in Bihar

Swatantrata Senani Express catches fire in Bihar

  • Feb 19 2022, 17:03 ist
  • updated: Feb 19 2022, 17:03 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Three coaches of the New Delhi-bound Swatantrata Senani Express were gutted in a fire at Madhubani railway station on Saturday morning.

According to eastern railway CPRO, no injuries were reported as the train was empty.

The fire first caught two coaches of the train at 9:13 am. Soon, it spread to the third coach, he said.

"We immediately swung into action and doused the blaze with the help of the district fire brigade at 9:50 am. The train was empty at the time of the mishap, so no casualty was reported," he said.

Sadar SDO Ashwani Kumar, Sadar SDPO Rajiv Kumar and town police station Amit Kumar were also involved in the rescue operation.

An inquiry has been initiated to ascertain the actual cause of the mishap, he said.

