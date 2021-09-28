3 die in ESL Steel plant during lift maintenance

Three employees of ThyssenKrupp Elevator Company died in an accident in ESL Steel Ltd, a Vedanta group firm, at Bokaro while carrying out elevator maintenance work, a company official said on Tuesday.
The incident took place on Monday and ESL Steel plant will investigate the incident, the official said.
The district administration officers are slated to visit the plant, located at Chandankyari block of the district, on Tuesday, the official said. According to Chandankyari MLA, Amar Bauri, the incident took place in blast furnace 2 of ESL Steel Plant when the workers were carrying out elevator maintenance work.
The dead are said to be residents of Ranchi and have been identified. The plant, a greenfield integrated manufacturing facility set up by ESL, has a commissioned capacity of 2.5 million tonne per annum.
Its product range includes pig iron, billets, TMT bars, wire rods, and ductile iron pipes.
