3 Naxalites shot dead in Jharkhand's Latehar

The Naxalites were killed in a gunfight with the forces at a forest in Manika police station area

  Mar 26 2022
Some Naxalites managed to escape taking advantage of the dense forest. Credit: IANS Photo

Three Naxalites were shot dead by the security forces at a forest in Jharkhand's Latehar district on Saturday morning, police said.

The Naxalites belonged to Tritiya Prastuti Committee (TPC) -- a CPI (Maoist) breakaway faction, Inspector General of Police (Operations) Amol V Homkar said.

The Naxalites were killed in a gunfight with the forces at a forest in Manika police station area, he said.

Some Naxalites managed to escape taking advantage of the dense forest, he added.

The three bodies were recovered during a search operation of the area following the gunfight, Homkar said.

