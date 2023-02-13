3 of family found dead in house in Odisha

Three members of a family, including a child, were found dead in their residence on Sunday in Odisha’s Koraput district, police said.
The three bodies from the house locked from the inside were recovered and sent for post-mortem examinations, a senior officer said.
Their house was at Toyaput village under the Laxmipur Police Station limits.
The body of Linga Bisoi was found hanging from the ceiling of a room, while his wife’s body was on the sofa and that of their 4-year-old boy on the floor, the officer said.
The police suspected that Bisoi killed his wife and child before ending his life.
"Now, we would not be able to make any comment on the possible reasons behind their death. We are trying to ascertain the cause. We comment after the post-mortem and preliminary investigation reports come," Laxmipur Police Station Officer-in-Charge Sweta Padma said.
