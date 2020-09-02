3 PLFI members held for demanding levy from CMPDI

3 People's Liberation Front of India members held for demanding levy from CMPDI officials

  • Sep 02 2020, 16:14 ist
  • updated: Sep 02 2020, 16:14 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Getty Images

Three members of the banned People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI) were arrested by police in Ramgarh district for allegedly demanding levy from officials of CMPDI, a subsidiary of Coal India Limited, an officer said.

Ramgarh, Superintendent of Police, Prabhat Kumar told reporters on Tuesday that some PLFI members recently raided a coal exploration project of Central Mine Planning and Design Institute (CMPDI) in Patratu and left handbills of PLFI supremo Gope and self-styled area commander Toofan alias Sultan demanding levy from the public-sector company.

A police team led by Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Patratu on Tuesday arrested three PLFI members - Rajan Kumar Singh (26), Sunil Sao (20) and Nawal Kumar Singh (33).

Police has registered a case under different sections of IPC against the three arrested persons, the SP said.

The PLFI is a splinter group of the CPI(Maoist) and has started recruiting local youths for collection of levy from industries, ongoing projects and business community, another police officer said.

