3 poll personnel killed, 25 injured as bus overturns in Odisha's Nabarangpur

Odisha bus accident: 3 poll personnel killed, 25 hurt

PTI
PTI, Nabarangpur,
  • Feb 19 2022, 11:34 ist
  • updated: Feb 19 2022, 11:34 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Three village guards on panchayat election duty were killed and 25 others injured when their bus overturned in Odisha's Nabarangpur district, police said on Saturday.

The incident happened at Sorispadar village near Mokia in Papadahandi block around 7:30 pm on Friday, they said.

The bus with 45 village guards or Gram Rakhis were on the way to Kosagumuda block for deployment in the third phase of polling on February 20, police said.

Three people died at the spot, while the injured persons were admitted to the district hospital, they said. 

