30 of 36 disputed villages along Meghalaya-Assam border to remain in Meghalaya, says Sangma

Thirty of 36 disputed villages along the Meghalaya-Assam border have been recommended by regional committees of the two states to remain in Meghalaya, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma informed the assembly on Monday.

The 36 villages cover a 36.9-square kilometre area, while the 30 villages are spread over 18 square kilometres, he said.

The chief minister, addressing the House on the progress of the talks with the Assam government to resolve the inter-state boundary dispute, said that both states have agreed that no new areas of differences shall be added to the already identified 12 areas. "Of the 36 villages claimed by Meghalaya in 2011, a total of 30 have been recommended by regional committees of the two states to remain in Meghalaya. Ownership of land, however, will not be affected after demarcation of the boundary," he said.

"All eight villages claimed by Meghalaya in Tarabari area will remain in the state. In Gizang, two of three claimed villages will remain with us. We will get 11 of 12 claimed villages in Hahim, one of two in Boklapara, five of six in Khanapara-Pillangkata, and three of five in Ratacherra," he said.

Sangma said that discussions, visits and surveys were conducted by regional committees of the two states headed by cabinet ministers, and special technologies were used in the exercise. The areas will be more accurately determined by the Survey of India in the presence of representatives of both states.

The chief minister said that both the states have signed an MoU in January end on the resolution and conclusion of dialogue in six areas of difference and it was forwarded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

