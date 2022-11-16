31 cadres of 4 militant groups lay down arms in Manipur

31 cadres of four militant groups lay down weapons in Manipur

Of these, 17 cadres belong to KCP (PWG), seven to PREPAK, four to UNLF and three to three to KYKL

Sumir Karmakar
Sumir Karmakar, DHNS, Guwahati,
  • Nov 16 2022, 16:30 ist
  • updated: Nov 16 2022, 16:37 ist
Credit: Photo released by Manipur government

At least 31 cadres belonging to four militant groups in Manipur surrendered on Wednesday and deposited their weapons before Chief Minister N Biren Singh at Imphal.

Of these, 17 cadres belong to KCP (PWG), seven to PREPAK, four to UNLF and three to three to KYKL. The insurgent groups have not yet joined dialogue with the government despite appeals by the state government as well as by the Centre.

Spear Corps of Assam Rifles and Manipur police persuaded the insurgents to come overground and join the mainstream, said a statement issued by Assam Rifles. 

The insurgents surrendered one M-16 rifle, one M-4 rifle, one lathod gun with three rounds of ammunition, one local made single barrel gun with five rounds, three .32 pistols, three .22 pistols, one 12mm pistol, one IED and four 7.65mm pistols, said the statement.

"Security forces compliment the insurgents for this decision and impress upon all those who have chosen the wrong path to join back into the mainstream and live a happy and peaceful life. Families of the surrendered insurgents also expressed their gratitude to the security forces for safely bringing their loved ones back to the family," said the statement.

Although militancy-related violence in the Northeast has come down by 80 per cent since 2014, the situation in Manipur has still remained a concern with several insurgent groups still out of the peace process.

Check out DH's latest videos

Manipur
India News
militants
imphal
N Biren Singh

