338 coronavirus containment zones in Kolkata

338 coronavirus containment zones in Kolkata

PTI
PTI,
  • May 11 2020, 14:02 ist
  • updated: May 11 2020, 15:32 ist
A municipal worker wearing a protective gear sprays disinfectant at a market area in Kolkata. (Reuters photo)

There are at least 338 coronavirus containment zones in the city, the Kolkata Police said on Monday.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

The city police has put up on its Twitter account the list of all the 338 containment zones as received from the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC).

The list has names of all the 338 containment zones in the city starting from KMC Ward No 1 to KMC Ward No 140.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

West Bengal at present has four red zones including the city, neighbouring Howrah, North 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur districts.

There are 11 districts in the orange zone and eight in the green zone.

COVID-19 Pandemic Tracker: 15 countries with the highest number of coronavirus cases, deaths

According to the list of district-wise containment zones put by the Egiye Bangla website of the West Bengal government, Howrah has 76 such areas, while North Parganas has 92.

In Hooghly, there are 23 containment zones while in Purba Medinipur there are three such zones.

The death toll from COVID-19 climbed to 113 in West Bengal on Sunday with 14 more people succumbing to the infection in the last 24 hours.

Of the 14 deaths, Kolkata alone accounted for 10 while two each were from North 24 Parganas and Howrah districts.

The highest number of fresh COVID-19 cases was reported in Hooghly district (47) while 18 people from Kolkata tested positive for novel coronavirus.

A total of 1,939 COVID-19 cases have been reported in West Bengal so far, of which 1,337 are active. PTI SCH RG RG

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Kolkata
West Bengal
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

People more worried about health of loved ones: study

People more worried about health of loved ones: study

For this UP family, lockdown is a blessing in disguise

For this UP family, lockdown is a blessing in disguise

Why multiplexes are nervous

Why multiplexes are nervous

Global virus cases top 4 mn as nations prep reopening

Global virus cases top 4 mn as nations prep reopening

Bakery owner held in TN for 'no Muslim staff' tagline

Bakery owner held in TN for 'no Muslim staff' tagline

Gas leak and after: The misery continues for some

Gas leak and after: The misery continues for some

 