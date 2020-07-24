3.5 magnitude quake hits Assam

PTI
PTI, Guwahati,
  • Jul 24 2020, 14:31 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2020, 14:31 ist

An earthquake of 3.5 magnitude hit Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Friday, the third quake to rock the state in past nine days, officials said.

No loss of life and property was reported so far, the officials said.

The earthquake occurred at 11.08 am and its epicentre was in the hill district of Karbi Anglong in central Assam, 58 km south-southeast of Tezpur, according to the National Center for Seismology.

The depth of the quake was 25 km, it said.

The tremors shook the district, prompting panic-stricken people to run out of their homes.

On July 16, two earthquakes of 4.1 and 2.6 magnitude had hit Assam, the officials said.

