38-year-old who returned from Qatar becomes Bihar's first coronavirus death

The coronavirus claimed its first victim in Bihar when a 38-year-old passed away after being afflicted with the COVID-19 disease.

A native of Munger in Bihar, the victim had returned from Qatar and was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Patna on Friday as he was suffering some kidney-related ailment.

However, the doctors attending him on Friday evening sent his samples (for corona test) to Rajendra Medical Research Institute (RMRI), which, on Sunday, confirmed about the victim being tested positive for the coronavirus. “The man passed away on Saturday late night itself. However, the post-mortem report on Sunday suggested that he had tested positive and became the first COVID-19 victim here,” said AIIMS Superintendent, CM Singh, here on Sunday.

“The victim's body has been handed over to his family members,” said, Principal Secretary, Health, Sanjay Kumar, confirming about the death.

Bihar has so far tested two positive cases. While one passed away, the other, who has returned from Scotland, has been admitted to Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH).

Meanwhile, the State Health Department has decided to screen all those 5000 passengers, mostly students and labourers, who have been returning by trains to Bihar from Maharashtra.

“After railways informed us that around 5000 passengers are returning to Bihar in four batches on Sunday and Monday, we have made special arrangements for their proper screening at Patna, Ara and Buxar stations,” said Principal Secretary, Health. “If anyone has symptoms, then he or she will be quarantined. Others will be allowed to go home,” he added.