380 new Covid-19 cases take Assam's tally to 2.06 lakh

The 380 new cases were detected out of 25,672 tests conducted during the day with the positivity rate being 1.48 per cent

  Oct 30 2020
Assam's Covid-19 death toll increased to 926 with three more persons succumbing to the disease on Friday, while 380 new infections pushed the caseload in the state to 2,06,015, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

He said that 1,094 patients recovered from the disease taking the total number of cured people to 1,94,665. The current recovery rate is 94.49 per cent.

Of the total 2,06,015 positive cases in Assam, 10,421 are active, while 926 have died and three migrated out of the state.

"Sad to share the demise of three Covid patients today.....My deepest condolences to the bereaved families and friends," Sarma tweeted.

The three deaths were reported from Nagaon, Barpeta, and Golaghat, he said. The 380 new cases were detected out of 25,672 tests conducted during the day with the positivity rate being 1.48 per cent.

The total number of tests, both Rapid Antigen Test and RT-PCR, held so far is 46,31,817. 

