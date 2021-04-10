4 Assam poll stations to go for re-polling on April 20

4 Assam polling stations to go for re-polling on April 20, EC announces

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 10 2021, 12:45 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2021, 12:48 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI File Photo

Four polling stations in Ratabari, Sonai and Haflong Assembly constituencies of Assam will go for re-polling on April 20, the Election Commission of India has announced.

The commission declared the votes cast at the stations on April 1 as void.

More to follow...

