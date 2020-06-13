4 kids among family killed in lightning strike in Assam

4 children among 5 of family killed in lightning strike in Assam

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 13 2020, 14:58 ist
  • updated: Jun 13 2020, 15:27 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

Five members of a family, including four children, have been killed and two other minors injured in a lightning strike in Assam's Karimganj district, police said on Saturday.

They were struck by lightning on Friday evening when they were inside their residence in Ishakhauri village in Ramkrishna Nagar police station area, Karimganj Superintendent of Police Kumar Sanjit Krishna said.

Five persons died on the spot and the two injured children have been admitted to the Karimganj Civil Hospital, he added.

