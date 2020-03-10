4 children drown in pond after playing with colours

PTI, Krishnagar (WB),
  • Mar 10 2020, 13:48pm ist
  • updated: Mar 10 2020, 13:48pm ist
Four children drowned in a pond in Nadia district while taking bath after celebrating 'Dol Jatra', the festival of colours in West Bengal, police said on Tuesday.

The children, aged between 9 and 13 years, included two siblings.

The incident occurred at Jamal Danga village under Taherpur police station when the four children were bathing in the pond on Monday after playing with colours.

Two other children, who had accompanied the four to the pond but did not get into the water, informed local people after noticing that they had drowned, police said.

Villagers fished them out and took them to a hospital where they were declared brought dead.

The four children were identified as Sunny Pramanick, his sister Sneha Pramanick, Subhajit Halder and Rakhi Halder. 

