4 injured in Chhattisgarh steel plant fuel tank blast

4 injured in fuel tank blast at Chhattisgarh steel plant

PTI
PTI, Raigarh,
  • Jun 11 2020, 12:53 ist
  • updated: Jun 11 2020, 12:53 ist
Representative image/iStock photo

Four workers were injured, two of them critically, when a fuel tank exploded at a steel plant in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district, police said on Thursday.

The blast took place on Wednesday evening when the victims were cutting an old diesel tank with a gas cutter at a scrap yard in the premises of Jindal Steel and Power Limited in Patralapli village, located around 250 km from Raipur, Kotra Road police station house officer Yuvraj Tiwari said.

Police suspect there was some diesel or gas in the tank which may have come in contact with flame while it was being cut with the gas cutter, causing an explosion.

"Four people received burn injuries in the blast. Two of them were critically injured and shifted to a hospital in Raipur. The other two have been admitted to a hospital in Raigarh, the official said.

An investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the explosion, he added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Chhattisgarh
Raipur

What's Brewing

Get ready to learn new English spellings for TN cities

Get ready to learn new English spellings for TN cities

Credit crisis deepens for India's weaker borrowers

Credit crisis deepens for India's weaker borrowers

Summer might slow coronavirus but unlikely to stop it

Summer might slow coronavirus but unlikely to stop it

'Lilly COVID-19 drug may be authorised for use by Sept'

'Lilly COVID-19 drug may be authorised for use by Sept'

 