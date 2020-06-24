4 more persons recover from Covid-19 in Meghalaya: CM

PTI
  • Jun 24 2020, 11:45 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2020, 11:45 ist

Four more persons have recovered from COVID-19 in Meghalaya, taking the total number of coronavirus cured patients in the state to 41, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said.

Only four active COVID-19 cases are now in Meghalaya as 41 people have recovered from the disease, he said.

"4 more persons from West Jaintia Hills have recovered and test negative for COVID19. Total cases 46. Total Active cases 4 Total recovered 41," the chief minister tweeted on Tuesday night.

One person has died of COVID-19 in the state.

With the recovery of the four patients, the recovery rate in Meghalaya is close to 90 per cent, a senior Health department official said.

"This is by far the best record for a state in India. We have the least COVID-19 cases to date and the best recovery rate," the official said.

A total of 16,931 samples collected from returnees were sent for testing, of which 16,585 were negative while test reports of 300 are awaited, the official added.

Conrad K Sangma
Meghayala
Coronavirus
COVID-19

