4 tractors, one excavator set ablaze by Maoists in Jharkhand

Four tractors and an excavator of a private company engaged in construction of a bridge over a river in Jharkhand's Laterhar district were set on fire by Maoists, police said on Friday.

The incident took place around 10 pm on Thursday when around 12-14 armed Maoists reached the bridge construction site of the private company under the Mahuadanr police station area, about 180 km from the state capital Ranchi, and thrashed people working there, police said.

They put four tractors and an excavator on fire allegedly on demand for levy, said Mahuadanr police station in-charge Ashutosh Yadav.

The bridge is being constructed over Budha Nadi (Budha river) at cost of around Rs 400 crore.

Yadav said a police team reached the spot and is investigating the incident.