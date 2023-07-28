4.0-magnitude earthquake strikes Arunachal Pradesh

An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter Scale hit Arunachal Pradesh on Friday morning, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).
No casualties or damage to properties have been reported so far, officials said.
The quake had an epicenter north of Pangin in Siang district.
Also read | 4.9 magnitude quake jolts Jammu and Kashmir's Doda
"Earthquake of magnitude 4.0, occurred on 28-07-2023, 08:50:36 IST, Lat 30.01 and Long: 98.48, Depth 10 Km, Location: 221 Km NNW of Panging, Arunachal Pradesh, India," the NCS said in its Twitter handle.
Earlier on July 22, an earthquake of magnitude 3.3 on the Richter scale hit Tawang district in the northeastern state.
