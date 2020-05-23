40 new coronavirus cases found in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh on Friday recorded 40 new coronavirus patients, most of them migrant workers.

It was the highest single-day rise in cases in the state to date. The tally of cases thus rose to 172, of which 110 are active.

62 patients have been discharged after recovery, a health official said.

During the day, 12 new patients were reported from Korba district, six from Balodabazar, five from Kabirdham district, four each from Balod and Kanker districts, three from Gariaband while two came from Rajnandagon district.

One case each was found in Janjgir-Champa, Bilaspur, Bemetara and Balrampur districts, the official said.

Most of the new patients are migrant labourers who recently returned to their home districts from different parts of the country and were kept in quarantine centres, he said.

24 patients are admitted at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur, 25 at Covid hospital Mana Raipur, 21 at COVID hospital Bilaspur, nine at medical college hospital Rajnandgaon while five each are admitted to the medical college hospital Raigarh and medical college hospital Ambikapur, the official said.

Three patients, including a woman from Janjgir-Champa were discharged from a Covid hospital in Bilaspur following their recovery on Friday.

Chhattisgarh COVID-19 figures are as follows: positive cases-172, new cases-40, deaths-0, discharged-62, active cases-110, people tested so far-48,116.