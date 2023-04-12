4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Bihar

An earthquake of 4.3 magnitude on the Richter Scale shook parts of Bihar on Wednesday.
No loss of life or damage to properties was reported in the earthquake that hit around 5.35 am.
The quake was epicentred 10 km beneath the ground near Purnea, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).
Tremors were felt in Katihar and adjoining areas of Araria.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
NASA unveils 'Mars' habitat for experiments on Earth
Dozens of dead stingrays found on Brazil beach
Can intelligence be separated from the body?
Mangaluru's Pilikula Biological Park gets Asiatic lion
E-autos yet to catch on despite B'luru’s EV progress
'1 in 5 Americans have a family member killed by guns'
B'lureans on ChatGPT: Useful but needs to be mastered
DH Toon | 'Gaumutra' unfit for humans, says new study