4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Bihar

Tremors were felt in Katihar and adjoining areas of Araria

PTI
PTI, Bihar,
  • Apr 12 2023, 10:37 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2023, 10:39 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

An earthquake of 4.3 magnitude on the Richter Scale shook parts of Bihar on Wednesday.

No loss of life or damage to properties was reported in the earthquake that hit around 5.35 am.

The quake was epicentred 10 km beneath the ground near Purnea, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

Tremors were felt in Katihar and adjoining areas of Araria.

India News
Bihar
Earthquake

