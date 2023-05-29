4.4 magnitude earthquake hits Assam's Sonitpur, tremors felt in parts of Guwahati

4.4 magnitude earthquake hits Assam's Sonitpur

This is a developing story...

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 29 2023, 09:10 ist
  • updated: May 29 2023, 09:53 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

An earthquake measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale hit Assam's Sonitpur on Monday morning at 08:03:35 IST (Indian Standard Time),  the National Center for Seismology said.

The effects of the tremor were also felt in parts of Guwahati.

 

More to follow...

Earthquake
Assam
India News
Guwahati

