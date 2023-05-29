4.4 magnitude earthquake hits Assam's Sonitpur, tremors felt in parts of Guwahati

An earthquake measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale hit Assam's Sonitpur on Monday morning at 08:03:35 IST (Indian Standard Time), the National Center for Seismology said.

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 29-05-2023, 08:03:35 IST, Lat: 26.68 & Long: 92.35, Depth: 15 Km ,Region: Sonitpur, Assam, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/GKjIWyxS2g pic.twitter.com/Jyn2nXck2X — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) May 29, 2023

The effects of the tremor were also felt in parts of Guwahati.

