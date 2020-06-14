45 fresh COVID-19 cases in Tripura; count rises to 1,046

45 fresh COVID-19 cases in Tripura; state tally at 1046

PTI
PTI, Agartala,
  • Jun 14 2020, 14:15 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2020, 14:15 ist
Of the 1,046 patients in the state, 768 are undergoing treatment and 277 have recovered. One person has died of the disease, officials said. Credit: AFP Photo

Forty-five more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Tripura, taking the tally in the northeastern state to 1,046 on Sunday, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said.

Follow live updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

Sepahijala district reported 44 new cases, while West Tripura one. All the new patients have a travel history outside the state, he said.

"Out of 1860 samples tested for COVID19, more 45 people found positive in Tripura today. All of them have travel history. The count includes: Sepahijala District: 44 West District: 01," Deb tweeted late on Saturday night.

Of the 1,046 patients in the state, 768 are undergoing treatment and 277 have recovered. One person has died of the disease, officials said.

Tripura has so far tested 42,841 samples for COVID-19. A total of 656 have been placed under institutional quarantine and 9,049 under home isolation, they added.

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Tripura

