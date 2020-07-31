45 Kolkata Police personnel test positive for Covid-19

At least 45 Kolkata Police personnel including two senior officers of the Detective Department have tested positive for Covid-19, an official said on Friday.

So far, over 1,100 police personnel have been infected by the virus, the official said.

"These police personnel tested positive yesterday (Thursday). While a few have been sent to home isolation the others with severe problems have been hospitalised," the official said.

The number of active cases in the Force is around 70.

Fifty-one policemen including five senior officers recovered from Covid-19 on Thursday.

Till Thursday, 1,536 people have died of Covid-19 in West Bengal while 67, 992 have been infected with the virus.