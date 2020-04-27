'46 shelter homes set up in Arunachal for migrants'

46 shelter homes, relief camps set up in Arunachal for migrants: Official

PTI
PTI, Itanagar,
  • Apr 27 2020, 19:47 ist
  • updated: Apr 27 2020, 19:47 ist
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu carries out spot verification at Banderdewa check gate in Arunachal-Assam border to ensure that all points of entry into the state are fully equipped to detect any COVID-19 suspected cases, Saturday, April 18, 2020 (PTI Photo)

The Arunachal Pradesh government has set up 46 shelter homes and relief camps in different parts of the state for stranded migrant labourers and the needy people during the nationwide lockdown, a senior official said on Monday.

West Kameng and Changlang districts have the highest numbers of such camps with six each, while Tawang and Kamle districts have five camps each, Disaster Management Secretary Dani Sulu said.

Lohit district has three such camps, followed by the state capital, Anjaw, Kra Daadi and Papum Pare with two each, the secretary said.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

While 13 districts out of total 26 have one shelter and relief camp each, four districts -- Pakke Kessang, Shi- Yomi, Namsai and Longding have not set up any such camps, Sulu added.

As on date, 473 persons are kept in relief camps and shelter homes.

So far the state government has organised 11 food camps since the lockdown was imposed and a total of 25,161 persons were provided with food items, Sulu said, adding that the NGOs have also provided food items to 3,086 persons.

A total of 47,169 workers have been provided shelter and food by their employers and the industries in the state, the secretary said.

 

The state government has also provided additional relief to the migrant workers who are living in the shelter provided by their employers, Sulu informed.

The secretary, meanwhile, appealed to the people to obey the lockdown norms and advisory of the health department.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Arunachal Pradesh
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown

What's Brewing

Coronavirus genetic material detected in air: Study

Coronavirus genetic material detected in air: Study

UIDAI okays Aadhaar updation facility through CSC

UIDAI okays Aadhaar updation facility through CSC

'Coronavirus in sewage can prove deadly for Bengaluru'

'Coronavirus in sewage can prove deadly for Bengaluru'

What would happen to North Korea if Kim Jong Un died?

What would happen to North Korea if Kim Jong Un died?

 