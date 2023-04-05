46 trains cancelled as Kurmis protest for ST status in West Bengal

At least 46 express and passenger trains were cancelled and eight others short terminated on Wednesday by the South Eastern Railway (SER) owing to an agitation and blockade at two railway stations in West Bengal by an organisation of the Kurmi community, an official said.

In view of the agitation by members of the Kurmi community at Khemasuli station in West Medinipur district in Kharagpur-Tatanagar section of Kharagpur Division and Kustaur station in Purulia district in Adra-Chandil section of Adra Division from 5 am the 12814 Tatanagar-Howrah Steel Express, 12021 Howrah Barbil Jan Shatabdi Express, 12871 Howrah-Titlagarh Express were cancelled, a SER release said.

The Kurmi community is demanding Scheduled Tribe status, an official said.

The other trains cancelled were 08649 Adra-Purulia MEMU Special, 03595 Bokaro Steel City-Asansol MEMU Special, 03598 Asansol- Ranchi MEMU Special, 08650 Purulia-Adra MEMU Special, 18085 Kharagpur-Ranchi MEMU Express, 18116 Chakradharpur-Gomoh Express, 03592 Asansol-Bokaro Steel City MEMU Special, 13301 Dhanbad-Tatanagar Express, 18183 Tatanagar-Danapur Express, 03594 Asansol-Purulia MEMU Special.

Also cancelled were 18036 Hatia-Kharagpur Express, 18035 Kharagpur-Hatia Express, 03593 Purulia-Asansol MEMU Special, 18184 Danapur-Tatanagar Express, 08647 Adra-Barabhum MEMU Special, 08049 Kharagpur-Jhargram MEMU Special, 08054 Tatanagar-Kharagpur MEMU Special, 08015 Kharagpur-Jhargram MEMU Special, 08055 Kharagpur-Tatanagar MEMU Special, the release said.

The 18011 Howrah-Adra-Chakradharpur Express will be short terminated at Adra (Chakradharpur portion), 12883 Santrahachi-Purulia Express will be short terminated at Adra, 12884 Purulia-Howrah Express will be short originated from Adra, 22862 Kantabanji-Titlagarh-Howrah Express will be short terminated at Tatanagar and short originated as Passenger Special from Tatanagar.

The 08173 Asansol-Tatanagar MEMU Special will be short terminated at Adra, 08174 Tatanagar-Asansol MEMU Special will be short originated from Adra, 18012 Chakradharpur-Adra- Howrah Express will be short originated from Adra, 12828 Purulia-Howrah Express will be short originated from Adra, the release said.