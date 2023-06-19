5 children injured in crude bomb blast in West Bengal

5 children injured in crude bomb blast in West Bengal

The incident took place inside a mango garden at Mathpara in Jangipur around 11am when the kids mistook the round crude bombs as balls.

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Jun 19 2023, 15:15 ist
  • updated: Jun 19 2023, 15:15 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH File Photo

Five children aged between 7 and 11 years were injured when a crude bomb went off in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district on Monday, a police officer said.

The incident took place inside a mango garden at Mathpara in Jangipur around 11am when the kids mistook the round crude bombs as balls and started playing football when one of them exploded, the officer added.

The injured kids have been identified as Aryan Sheikh (8), Dawood Sheikh (10), Ashadul Sheikh (7), Suvan Sheikh (11) and Imran Sheikh (9), police said, adding they are undergoing treatment at Jangipur Subdivisional Hospital.

Police are yet to arrest anybody in this connection.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
West Bengal
Murshidabad
crude bomb

Related videos

What's Brewing

Airbnb ties up with ministry to promote heritage stays

Airbnb ties up with ministry to promote heritage stays

Kajol talks about toughest choices she has made so far

Kajol talks about toughest choices she has made so far

Ancient Amazon charcoal, carbon market's next big thing

Ancient Amazon charcoal, carbon market's next big thing

North India endures a heat wave, and a wave of deaths

North India endures a heat wave, and a wave of deaths

Bengaluru college demands 2.1% of students' salary

Bengaluru college demands 2.1% of students' salary

Jallikattu and animal rights

Jallikattu and animal rights

Indian researchers in Arctic, Antarctic to do yoga

Indian researchers in Arctic, Antarctic to do yoga

 