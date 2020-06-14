5 fresh COVID-19 cases in Mizoram; count rises to 112

PTI
PTI, Aizawal,
  • Jun 14 2020, 17:40 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2020, 17:40 ist
Representative image/iStock Photo

Five more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, taking the state's tally to 112 on Sunday, officials said.

Of the new patients, three are from Aizawl district while two are from Siaha. All of them had recently returned to the state from Delhi, they said.

Three of them were housed in quarantine centres while one was placed under home isolation and one was admitted to the state-run Zoram Medical College before testing positive for COVID-19, the state Information and Public Relations Department said.

Of the 112 cases, 111 are active while one person has recovered, it said, adding 57 patients are males and the rest females.

The highest number of cases has been reported in Lunglei district (45), followed by Aizawl (28), Kolasib (11), Mamit (9), Champhai (5), four each in Siaha and Lawngtlai, three in Saitual, two in Khawzawl and one in Serchhip.

