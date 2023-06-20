5 IEDs recovered from Jharkhand forest, defused

5 IEDs recovered from Jharkhand forest, defused

The district police have been engaged in a massive combing operation since January 11.

PTI
PTI, Chaibasa,
  • Jun 20 2023, 10:32 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2023, 10:32 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

Five IEDs planted by members of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) to target security personnel on the anti-Naxal operation were recovered from a forest in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, police said.

In the course of combing operation, the security personnel detected the explosives in the forest near Tumbahaka village on Monday, Superintendent of Police, Ashutosh Shekhar said.

All the improvised explosive devices were defused by the bomb disposal squad on the spot, he said.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh: 3 cops hurt in IED blast during training

The district police have been engaged in a massive combing operation since January 11 following inputs regarding the presence of top Maoist leaders in the Kolhan area of the district, officials said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

IED
India News
Jharkhand
explosives

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Vanishing glaciers threaten 2 bn lives downstream'

'Vanishing glaciers threaten 2 bn lives downstream'

Lionel Messi's deal could hit $150M before endorsements

Lionel Messi's deal could hit $150M before endorsements

Himalayan glaciers to lose up to 75% of ice by 2100

Himalayan glaciers to lose up to 75% of ice by 2100

IndiGo, AI order nearly 1K planes in less than 5 months

IndiGo, AI order nearly 1K planes in less than 5 months

Youth chained, forced to act like dog in Bhopal; 3 held

Youth chained, forced to act like dog in Bhopal; 3 held

 