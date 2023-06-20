5 IEDs recovered from Jharkhand forest, defused

Five IEDs planted by members of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) to target security personnel on the anti-Naxal operation were recovered from a forest in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, police said.

In the course of combing operation, the security personnel detected the explosives in the forest near Tumbahaka village on Monday, Superintendent of Police, Ashutosh Shekhar said.

All the improvised explosive devices were defused by the bomb disposal squad on the spot, he said.

The district police have been engaged in a massive combing operation since January 11 following inputs regarding the presence of top Maoist leaders in the Kolhan area of the district, officials said.