5 killed, 5 critical after blast in Bengal plastic factory

Five persons died in an explosion at a plastic factory in West Bengal’s Malda district on Thursday. Several others were injured and five of them were in a critical condition. They were undergoing treatment at a district hospital.

Sources in the district police said that the incident took place in the Sujapur area of Malda and all the dead and injured were workers of the factory. They also said that prima facie it seemed that the blast took place due to overheating of the crusher machine at the factory.

“While four persons died on the spot, the injured were taken to the Malda Medical College and Hospital where one succumbed to his injuries. Among the injured, five are in critical state. We noticed mechanical fault in the machine,” said a senior district police official. The death toll could rise.

Locals said that there were at least 10 to 12 persons in the factory when the explosion took place at around 11 am.

Fire tenders rushed to the spot soon after the incident and doused the flames. A large police contingent was deployed at the spot.

Speaking to journalists at the State Secretariat, Chief Secretary Alapon Bandyopdhyay said that the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the incident would each be provided compensation of Rs 2 lakh and those who sustained injuries would be provided Rs 50,000.

“Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim will soon reach the spot on a helicopter. We are in constant touch with the Superintendent of Police and District Magistrate of Malda,” he said.