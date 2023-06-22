5 lakh hit, one dead as flood situation in Assam worsens

5 lakh hit, 1 dead as flood situation in Assam worsens

PTI
PTI, Guwahati,
  • Jun 22 2023, 21:14 ist
  • updated: Jun 22 2023, 21:14 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

The flood situation in Assam deteriorated drastically on Thursday with one person losing his life and nearly five lakh people reeling under the deluge across 12 districts, an official bulletin said.

According to the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), one person died due to flooding in Tamulpur of Udalguri district.

This is the first official record of death on account of flood this year, an ASDMA official said.

The report said over 4,95,700 people are hit due to the floods in Baksa, Barpeta, Chirang, Darrang, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Kamrup, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Nalbari, Sonitpur and Udalguri districts.

Barpeta is the worst hit with over 3,25,600 people suffering, followed by Nalbari with more than 77,700 people and Lakhimpur with around 25,700 people suffering, it added.

Till Wednesday, nearly 1.2 lakh people were suffering from floods across 10 districts of the state.

The administration has been operating 83 relief camps in seven districts, where 14,035 persons have taken shelter, and running 79 relief distribution centres in eight districts.

Paramilitary forces, NDRF, SDRF, Fire and Emergency Services (F&ES), civil administrations, NGOs and locals have rescued 561 persons from different places.

At present, 1,366 villages are under water and 14,091.90 hectares of crop areas have been damaged across Assam, the ASDMA said.

