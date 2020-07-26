5 more die as flood situation in Assam remains critical, death toll rises to 102

Death toll due to flood in Assam crossed 100 on Sunday with five fresh deaths reported from three districts in the past 24-hours.

Five deaths on Sunday took the death toll to 102.

Overall flood situation in at least four districts improved on Sunday but over 24.76 lakh people still remained affected by the deluge in 23 districts.

The daily flood bulletin issued by Assam State Disaster Management Authority on Sunday evening said Barpeta and Kokrajhar in western Assam reported two deaths each while one person drowned in Morigaon in central Assam.

The Brahmaputra was still flowing above the danger level at Nematighat (Jorhat), Tezpur, Goalpara and Dhubri on Sunday.

It said a total of 2,275 villages remained still under water on Sunday.

"The number affected people on Sunday reduced by nearly 2 lakh but overall flood situation is still grim. Water level in some areas started receding but most people in the worst affected districts like Dhemaji, Morigaon, Barpeta, Dhubri and Goalpara are still having tough time. The number of drowning cases this year may be more as people are reluctant and scared to go to the relief camps out of fear of coronavirus infection.

The officials are trying very hard to maintain social distancing norms to prevent Coronavirus infection in the relief camps. But its not possible to maintain social distancing during rescue operation," said an official in revenue and disaster management department.

The bulletin said 45,912 people were still taking shelter in 269 relief camps.

Over 85% of Kaziranga National Park still remained inundated while 129 animals including 10 rhinos died till Sunday. Another 157 animals have been rescued so far.

Flood had already damaged 1,12,667 hectares of crops across Assam so far while embankments, bridges, culverts and roads have been either eroded or washed away.