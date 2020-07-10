5 more die due to Covid-19 in Assam, toll rises to 32

Five more people succumbed to Covid-19 in Assam, pushing the death toll to 32 in the state, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday.

While four patients lost their lives at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, one died at the Covid-19 centre set up at IIT-Guwahati on the northern bank of the capital city, Sarma said.

"Very sad to inform that four #COVID patients - Sri Rakhal Deb (42), Sri Ramesh Kayastha (68), Sri Sukhamay Bhowmik (72), Smt Arahi Baruah Saikia (70); admitted at GMCH ICU succumbed to the infection," Sarma tweeted.

"With a heavy heart, I inform you that Shri Hareswar Nath, 53 years old, a non-symptomatic patient with no co-morbidities succumbed to COVID 19 at IITG Covid care centre. His oxygen levels plummeted to 90 within hours and he collapsed... My heartfelt condolences to their families," he said.

With these fatalities, the death toll due to Covid-19 has reached 32, of which 18 people have lost their lives in the last four days.

Assam has so far reported a total of 14,600 coronavirus cases, including 5,700 in Guwahati itself.