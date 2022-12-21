5 students die as school bus overturns in Manipur's Noney

Five students died and over 20 others injured after a school bus overturned in Manipur's Noney district on Wednesday, police said.
The accident happened on Old Cachar Road near the Longsai area of the hill district, around 55 km from state capital Imphal, they said.
The students of Thambalnu Higher Secondary School went on an annual school study tour to Khoupum in Noney district in two buses. The bus in which the girl students were travelling overturned after the driver lost control of it, police said.
"Deeply saddened to hear about the accident of a bus carrying schoolchildren at the Old Cachar Road today. SDRF, Medical team and MLAs have rushed to the site to coordinate the rescue operation. Praying for the safety of everyone in the bus," Chief Minister N Biren Singh tweeted, sharing a video clip of the overturned bus.
Deeply saddened to hear about the accident of a bus carrying school children at the Old Cachar Road today. SDRF, Medical team and MLAs have rushed to the site to coordinate the rescue operation.
Praying for the safety of everyone in the bus.@PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/whbIsNCSxO
— N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) December 21, 2022
The injured students were being shifted to the state capital for treatment, officials said.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
A glimpse of the annual Cake Show in Bengaluru
Year-ender 2022: Most listened to content in India 2022
Millions on streets in Buenos Aires to celebrate WC Win
Pink iguana hatchlings seen for 1st time on Galapagos
Bengaluru shops fill up with Christmas goodies
F1 drivers barred from political remark unless approved
Kerala liquor sales shot up 50% during World Cup final
DH Toon | Let sleeping dogs lie
Lesson: Prohibition doesn’t work
A tete-e-tete with Toto