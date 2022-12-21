5 students die as school bus overturns in Manipur's Noney

5 students die as school bus overturns in Manipur

The bus in which the girl students were travelling overturned after the driver lost control of it

PTI
PTI, Imphal,
  • Dec 21 2022, 15:34 ist
  • updated: Dec 21 2022, 15:36 ist
Credit: Screengrab from video/ @NBirenSingh- Twitter

Five students died and over 20 others injured after a school bus overturned in Manipur's Noney district on Wednesday, police said.

The accident happened on Old Cachar Road near the Longsai area of the hill district, around 55 km from state capital Imphal, they said.

The students of Thambalnu Higher Secondary School went on an annual school study tour to Khoupum in Noney district in two buses. The bus in which the girl students were travelling overturned after the driver lost control of it, police said.

"Deeply saddened to hear about the accident of a bus carrying schoolchildren at the Old Cachar Road today. SDRF, Medical team and MLAs have rushed to the site to coordinate the rescue operation. Praying for the safety of everyone in the bus," Chief Minister N Biren Singh tweeted, sharing a video clip of the overturned bus.

 

The injured students were being shifted to the state capital for treatment, officials said. 

