5 Tripura MLAs suspended from Assembly for 'disrupting' proceedings

Opposition members staged a walkout from the Assembly to protest against the Speaker's decision.

  • Jul 07 2023, 14:00 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2023, 14:59 ist
MLAs during the first day of the Budget Session of Tripura Legislative Assembly. Credit: PTI Photo

Five MLAs were suspended from the Tripura Assembly on Friday for "disrupting" House proceedings, following which Opposition parties staged a walkout, an official said.

Assembly Speaker Biswabandh Sen suspended CPI(M) legislator Nayan Sarkar, Congress' Sudip Roy Barman and three Tipra Motha MLAs for the day for "creating disturbances" in the House, he said.

The three suspended Tipra Motha legislators are Briswaketu Debbarma, Nandita Reang and Ranjit Debbarma.

Opposition members staged a walkout from the Assembly to protest against the Speaker's decision.

