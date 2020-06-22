5-year-old blood cancer patient wins battle against COVID-19 in West Bengal

He fought a two-front war and emerged victorious. The battle was not against an army but against the dreaded COVID-19. This is the tale of a five-year-old boy from West Bengal’s Purulia district who despite being a blood cancer patient survived the viral disease. Hailing from a poor family, which earns its livelihood from farming in a small stretch of land and working as daily wage labourers, made the battle even more challenging for him.

The youngest among four children of Satrughan Singh Sardar and Guruvari Singh Sardar has been suffering from blood cancer for the last one-and-a-half year. He was undergoing treatment at a cancer hospital in Kolkata. The family lives in the Barabazar area of the district.

His battle against novel coronavirus started on May 30 when he tested positive for COVID-19. Initially, Guruvari was shocked and feared that her son was not going to survive. “But doctors at the hospital asked me not to panic. Then my son was admitted to the Calcutta Medical College,” said Guruvari.

The Calcutta Medical College authorities allowed Guruvari to stay in the hospital. Even as her son did not have any symptoms, Guruvari was very anxious.

However, more trauma was in store for her. One day at the hospital, she saw that the condition of another COVID-19-infected child, admitted in the same ward, deteriorated a lot. Soon after that child was shifted from the ward.

“I don’t know what happened to the child. But my fear increased a lot,” said Guruvari.

Her husband, Satrughan, was at home to take care of their three other children. Satrughan said that he did not have much hope but he always encouraged his wife not to give up when he spoke to her through a borrowed phone of a village police personnel.

The family breathed a sigh of relief on June 15 when the child was discharged from hospital after recovering from the infection. They have been instructed to be in home quarantine for two weeks. Officials of the local police station lauded the child’s will to survive and provided him with food and toys.