Puri: 5-year-old raped on home rooftop, fights for life

5-year-old girl raped on rooftop of house in Puri, fighting for life in hospital

The accused, an acquaintance to her family, took the girl to the rooftop and allegedly raped her

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 24 2022, 13:53 ist
  • updated: Jan 24 2022, 13:53 ist
Representative image. Credit: Aasawari Kulkarni/Feminism In India

A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped on the rooftop of her house in Odisha's Puri town, police said on Monday.

The girl is at present fighting for her life at the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, they said.

The incident happened on Sunday when the girl was alone at home, police said.

The accused, an acquaintance to her family, took the girl to the rooftop and allegedly raped her, they said.

On hearing her screams, the girl's mother rushed to the roof and found the accused have fled from the spot, police said.

The girl was admitted to the Puri district hospital and later shifted to the medical facility in Cuttack as her condition deteriorated.

Four separate teams have been formed to nab the accused, a driver, Superintendent of Police KV Singh said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act, he said.

The accused is a native of Jagatsinghpur district, police said.

Check out the latest DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Puri
Odisha
India News
rape
Crimes against women

Related videos

What's Brewing

Shimla receives season's heaviest snowfall — See Pics

Shimla receives season's heaviest snowfall — See Pics

What we know about N Korea's secretive weapons makers

What we know about N Korea's secretive weapons makers

R-Day 2022: Glimpses of full dress rehearsal at Rajpath

R-Day 2022: Glimpses of full dress rehearsal at Rajpath

India on way to wearing 'Pickle King' crown

India on way to wearing 'Pickle King' crown

Birthday special: 8 must-watch Subhash Ghai movies

Birthday special: 8 must-watch Subhash Ghai movies

How Covid left a billionaire’s cruise empire imploding

How Covid left a billionaire’s cruise empire imploding

India's tallest man joins SP to 'dwarf' opponents

India's tallest man joins SP to 'dwarf' opponents

Ancient Jain inscriptions found in Honnavar village

Ancient Jain inscriptions found in Honnavar village

Jakkur flying school may soon train commercial pilots

Jakkur flying school may soon train commercial pilots

Hit by lockdown, Mizoram weavers turn PPE kit makers

Hit by lockdown, Mizoram weavers turn PPE kit makers

 