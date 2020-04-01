54 persons who attended the gathering at Nizamuddin quarantined: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that till Tuesday the state government has sent 54 persons who attended the gathering at Nizamuddin in south Delhi to quarantine. She also said that among them 40 are foreign nationals. Nizamuddin has come up as a COVID-19 hotspot.

“Yesterday (Tuesday)we have sent 54 persons who attended the gathering at Nizamuddin to quarantine. Centre informed us that 71 people from the state went there. We have been able to identify that 40 among them are foreigners including those from Malaysia, Indonesia,” said Banerjee.

Addressing media persons via video conferencing the Chief Minister also said that the state government has received information that some people from the districts of Bankura, North Dinajpur and Mograhat in South 24 Paraganas district may have attended the gathering and they will be identified soon.

“We have received from the districts of Bankura, North Dinajpur and Magrahat in South 24 Paraganas district in this regard. Hopefully, they will come forward and inform the administration on their own. We will identify them soon,” said Banerjee.

Refuting certain media reports she said that so far the official death toll in the state due to COVID-19 infection is three and the number of infected persons is 37. She also said that so far three persons have been cured.