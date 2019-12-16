5.42L to benefit from new citizenship act: Assam Min

A maximum of 5.42 Lakh people will be benefited from the amended citizenship law, Assam minister and BJP's strategist in the Northeast Hemanta Biswa Sarma claimed on Monday, amid apprehension expressed by many that lakhs of people will migrate from Bangladesh and get Indian Citizenship.

"Rumour is being spread that 1.5 crore people will get citizenship through this amendment but according to me, a maximum of 5.42 lakh people will be benefited. No new migrants will be allowed to come. I hope the Centre will reach out to those who are peacefully protesting against the amendment and try to address their apprehension," Sarma told reporters here.

His claim was based on data of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) which is being updated in Assam with March 24, 1971, as the cut-off.

The final list of the NRC, left out 19.06 Lakh persons.

Sarma had earlier said that his party requested the Centre to reject the NRC in Assam and have a pan-India NRC including in Assam.

Sarma's claim came amid the agitation by the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) and other organisations across Assam, opposing the amendment.

136 cases registered, 190 arrested

Sarma said that police registered 136 cases and arrested 190 accused so far in connection with violence in Guwahati and rest of Assam since December 10.

"The number of arrested persons will further go up," he said.

Sarma said that a case in which Akhil Gogoi, a farmers' rights leader, is an accused has been handed over to the NIA for thorough investigation.

"As you know, the NIA probes the terror-related cases, the state government decided to hand over the case to it and the agency accepted our request to probe it," he said.

NIA has already registered a sedition case against Gogoi.