5.6 earthquake in Arunachal Pradesh felt till Assam

East Kameng, Arunachal Pradesh,
  • Jul 19 2019, 15:59pm ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2019, 16:07pm ist
5.6 earthquake in East Kameng of Arunachal Pradesh on Friday. (IMD)

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 on the Richter Scale hit Arunachal Pradesh with the tremours also felt in Assam, ANI reported. According to reports, the tremors were felt in Guwahati and other parts of Assam and Northeast at about 02:53 pm. 

A 5.6 earthquake was located at a depth of 10 km at East Kameng district in Arunachal Pradesh, the Met Office website stated on Friday. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), an earthquake of magnitude 3.1 hit Nagaon district in Assam on Thursday.

 

(Photo source: India Meteorological Department Website)
Earthquakes in the Assam an Arunachal Pradesh (Screen capture, source: India Meteorological Department Website)

 No casualties have been reported so far, police said.

