5.6 magnitude earthquake strikes India-Myanmar border in Mizoram

  • Jan 21 2022, 17:06 ist
  • updated: Jan 21 2022, 17:07 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 struck near Myanmar-India border region on Friday, European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. The quake was at the depth of 60 km, EMSC said.

India News
Earthquake
Myanmar
Mizoram

