5.6 magnitude earthquake strikes India-Myanmar border in Mizoram

An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 struck near Myanmar-India border region on Friday, European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. The quake was at the depth of 60 km, EMSC said.
moderate #earthquake shakes Myanmar-India Border Region 8 min ago. More info at: https://t.co/FU2DNfYS97 pic.twitter.com/KMA4DDld3n
— EMSC (@LastQuake) January 21, 2022
